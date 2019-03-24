Squires Gate 2 Runcorn Town 0: Three straight wins for Andy Clarkson’s players

Squires Gate picked up a third straight win on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 victory against Runcorn Town at The Brian Addison Stadium.

Andy Clarkson’s men hadn’t been in action for two weeks due to postponements but didn’t look out of practice as goals from Riccardo Egidi and Joe Booth sealed an important three points.

Gate came forward early on and came close when Egidi cut the ball back to James Boyd, whose shot went over the bar.

Boyd had another chance after 10 minutes but his shot was cleverly saved by visiting keeper Adam Reid’s feet.

Both teams then had chances as, firstly, Max Povey saved striker Shaun Tuck’s effort before Egidi shot over the bar at the other end.

Gate could sense they were getting closer to breaking the deadlock.

Booth came close when he was picked out on the edge of the box by Dean Ing but his shot was blocked.

The deadlock was broken on the half-hour mark when in-form Egidi was on the end of Seydou Bamba’s header from a corner.

Booth came close after the break when he was found by Boyd on the edge of the box but his low drive was saved by the keeper.

Booth didn’t have to wait long for his second opportunity when, after a foul on the edge of the box, he and executed a superb free-kick right into the top corner.

The visitors had a golden chance to grab a goal back when Dale Jennings rounded Povey but he put the ball well wide of the open goal.

Gate kept possession of the ball well and saw out the game for three points and another rare clean sheet.

Clarkson’s side are next in action on Tuesday night when they travel to 1874 Northwich.

Squires Gate: Povey, Mullen, Sumner, Davis, Bamba, Staunton-Turner, Boyd, Booth, Akrigg, Ing, Egidi. Subs: Gray, Burgess, Charnley.