Runcorn Town 2 Squires Gate 3: Seear's double grounds high-flyers

Gate followed victory at Bootle with an away win over another of the Hallmark Security League’s promotion hopefuls.

A Ric Seear double and a second goal for the club from James Boyd made it an enjoyable afternoon, though Dale Jennings’ penalty made for a nervy final 25 minutes.

Manager Andy Clarkson made one change to his winning team as Ryan Charnley replaced Ryan Riley.

Gate took early control against the premier divison’s third-placed side and soon created chances.

Riccardo Egidi and Seear caused problems in only their second game up front together, and Seear was sent clean through by Charnley after seven minutes only to be denied by onrushing Town keeper Adam Reid.

A minute later a cross from the left was flicked on by Seear but Boyd fired just wide from the edge of the box.

Former Blackpool FC youngster Jamie Menagh threatened for the home side but it was Gate who opened the scoring on 19 minutes.

A fine ball by young defender Dan Gray found Seear, who beat the last defender for pace and fired under the keeper.

The pair combined again as Gate doubled their lead four minutes later, when Grays’s cross was not cleared and the lurking Seear slotted into the bottom corner.

Town continued to allow Gate far too much space and keeper Reid had to get down well to deny Charnley in the six-yard box.

A quick counter-attack from a Runcorn corner had Seear sniffing a hat-trick but Boyd’s pass was too far in front of the striker.

The home side pulled one back a minute before half-time, when Gate’s defenders paid the price for not staying on their fight and Gary Burnett wriggled free to score.

Runcorn looked for a quick equaliser after half-time but Dale Jennings’ attempted lob was held by Ben Fletcher.

Gate restored their two-goal cushion on the hour, when Charnley’s lovely ball found the run of Boyd, who beat the keeper one on one.

Gate suffered a double-whammy on 64 minutes, when Ben Reader was shown a straight red card for a foul on Burnett in the box and winger Jennings tucked the penalty away.

Gate understandably looked to see out the game out and the closest Town came to an equaliser was when Harry Brazel’s ball into the area was headed wide by Burnett.

Reid saved well from Egidi to deny Gate a fourth but Clarkson’s men were good value for a win which leaves them 13th.

Gate: Fletcher, Gray, Reader, Bamba, Sumner, Booth (C), Ing, Charnley, Boyd, Egidi, Seear. Subs: Rossall, Mullen, Salthouse, Clarkson.