Match report: Squires Gate 2 Winsford United 2

Squires Gate battled back from behind twice to pick up a point in this Hallmark Security League premier division clash.

New signing Joey Mullen made his first start for the club, having featured from the bench in Gate's last home game, though injury forced him off before half-time

He replaced Dean Ing who was unavailable. Defender Jordan O'Mahoney also returned to the side.

The visitors could have opened the scoring after just a minute from a corner but Andrew Richards headed off the line.

Gate had to be patient and concentrate at the back against a side who had won three of their last four games.

Winsford made the breakthrough after 16 minutes. A simple ball through found the run of Mike Koral, who slotted past Ben Fletcher.

Gate equalised eight minutes before the break, when Gary Pett, fresh from his hat-trick against Barnton, beat the offside trap before chipping the ball over the onrushing keeper for a classy finish.

The second half started with a golden chance for Gate to take the lead. Tarren Moxon fired straight at the keeper, who couldn't keep hold of the ball, and drove his second attempt over the bar.

Winsford would take the lead again in the 57th, this time from a free-kick. Winger Scott Taylor, who caused Gate problems all afternoon, whipped the ball in for defender William Foster to poke home at the back post.

Gate had Ben Fletcher to thank on 62 minutes when he dived to stop the ball on the line and keep his side in the game.

That save would become all the more important 10 minutes later, when Pett struck again to level the game for his side. The striker did well to keep the ball under control before firing past the visiting keeper Matthew Green.

Winsford went close again late on, when player/manager Lee Duckworth's free-kick struck both the crossbar then the post before being cleared by Gate.

The home side also went close to a late winner, when Pett headed over from the penalty spot, inches away from completing his hat-trick.

Gate are back in action on Boxing Day when they travel to recently relegated Burscough FC for a first ever meeting.

Gate: Fletcher, Colquhoun, Richards, Carroll, O'Mahoney, Gray, Hall, Mullen, Moxon, Buchan, Pett. Subs: Moorhead, Masters, Charnley, Atack.f