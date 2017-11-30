Match report: Squires Gate 1 Burscough 2

Two-goal Chad Whyatt scored the late winner to knock Gate out of the Macron Cup.

Squires Gate 1 Burscough 2

This second-round tie went ahead at the second attempt and the first half never warmed up in the icy wind.

Burscough, who are five places below Gate in the Hallmark Security League premier division and one point above the relegation zone, took the lead through Whyatt 11 minutes after the break

The hosts drew level from a corner just a minute later, Mark Buchan controlling the ball with his chest on the edge of the area and giving the keeper no chance. In an end-to-end contest, Burscough grabbed the winner eight minutes from time with Whyatt’s far-post header after Gate were caught on the break.

The home side piled forward, including goalkeeper Ben Fletcher, but couldn’t force an equaliser, substitute Jack Williams rounding the keeper only to see his effort cleared off the line. Gate return to league action at sixth-placed Bootle tomorrow.

Gate: Fletcher, Colquhoun, Moorhead, Buchan, Masters, Carroll, Gray, Thornber, Atack, Charnley, Higham; subs: Pett, Hall, Williams, O’Mahoney, Cornwell.