Match report: Squires Gate 0 West Didsbury and Chorlton 1

Squires Gate suffered a second defeat in a week as an 88th minute winner saw them lose 1-0 to West Didsbury and Chorlton.

Andy Clarkson welcomed back captain Joe Booth along with other experienced players after Tuesday’s loss in the Lancashire Trophy.

Gate started well and could have gone ahead after two minutes as Ric Seear’s run created space but his pass to Tarren Moxon was blazed over.

Gate keeper Ben Fletcher saw a header go straight at him, while at the other end, Ryan Riley’s cross was just too high for Dean Ing.

Their best chance of the first half fell to Seear, who looked certain to score with a header which was cleared off the line.

Clarkson’s men lacked that final bit of quality all afternoon as Seear played in Moxon from the restart but the final ball was too heavy.

On the hour mark, Adam Sumner sent in a lovely free-kick but Gate could not test the keeper as West stood firm.

The only goal came two minutes from time when a mazy run from midfield was not picked up and the ball was fed through to Saul Henderson, who made no mistake in firing past Fletcher.

Gate will be looking to rectify the defeat on Saturday when they host Northwich Victoria.

Squires Gate: Fletcher, Richards, Rossall, Sumner, Gray, Kay, Ing, Booth, Riley, Seear, Moxon. Subs: Salthouse, Bamba, Dawson, Mullen, Charnley.