Match report: Hanley Town 2 Squires Gate 1

Gate returned from Stoke without the point they deserved from this evenly-fought Hallmark Security League fixture at Potteries Park.

Manager Andy Clarkson bought Jordan O’Mahoney, Brad Jones and Dan Gray back into the side following the previous weekend’s FA Vase win at Worsbrough Bridge.

The home team took the lead after 29 minutes, when the Gate defence backed off as striker James Lindop ran through and fired past a diving Ben Fletcher.

Gate had chances to equalise, the best of these when Ric Seear hit the bar, but the home side doubled their lead two minutes before the break.

Again Gate paid for hesitation in defence as Joshua Thorpe headed home a corner.

Whatever was said at half-time by boss Clarkson clearly worked because within 30 seconds of the restart Gate were back in the game.

Dean Ing scored a sublime goal from outside the area.

The goal inspired Gate to push forward but they couldn’t force the equaliser their play merited.

Seear, Brett Dawson and Brad Jones all had chances but couldn’t score an all-important second.

This third defeat leaves Gate eighth in the premier division with 13 points from eight matches.

They return to cup action tomorrow, when league rivals Padiham are the visitors in the Lancashire Challenge Trophy.

Gate: Fletcher, O’Mahoney, Bamba, Sumner, Gray, Richards, Kay, Ing, Jones, Seear, Dawson; subs: Squires, Clarkson.

AFC Blackpool’s first division north fixture at Longridge Town fell victim to a waterlogged pitch on Friday night.

AFC, who are also eighth, head to fourth-placed AFC Liverpool on Wednesday.