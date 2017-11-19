Match report: Barnoldswick Town 5 Squires Gate 0

Squires Gate’s seven-game unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday as Andy Clarkson’s men were beaten 5-0 at Barnoldswick Town.

Gate were without influential midfielder Gary Pett who was unavailable and handed a first start to Ryan Charnley and Tyler Atack.

The home side took the lead after just three minutes, catching Gate off guard.

A looped ball into the box found Mark Threllfall, who scored past Ben Fletcher.

Gate looked to get themselves on the scoresheet early on but struggled with their final ball.

Barnoldswick would grab their second goal after 10 minutes as Joel Melia was allowed too much space on the left and picked out Zac Dale, who slotted the ball past Fletcher.

The home side could have extended their lead in the 17th minute after another lapse in defending but, this time, Threlfall shot wide.

Lewis Masters could have halved Gate’s deficit when the ball fell to him from a corner but he stabbed it straight at the keeper.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Gate were again thankful to Fletcher when he made a crucial save.

The next goal in this game was the most important and Gate could have scored on 55 minutes but Tarren Moxon shot over.

Instead, it was the home side who scored next as Gate failed to clear on several occasions and Andrew Hill scored.

That was followed quickly by a fourth goal as Gate again could not clear the ball, allowing Matthew Cavanagh to score.

The hosts’ final ball came on 76 minutes when Threlfall rounded off the scoring, turning and firing past Fletcher.

Clarkson’s men will look to dust themselves down on Tuesday when they face Burscough in the Macron Cup.

Gate: Fletcher, Colquhoun, Higham, Masters, Carroll, Charnley, Hall, Ing, Moxon, Williams, Atack. Subs: O’Mahoney, Moorhead, Gray, Cech, Buchan.