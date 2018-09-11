Match report: Barnoldswick Town 2 Squires Gate 1

Gate suffered a second Hallmark Security League defeat of the season at Barnoldswick, where all three goals were scored in the first 12 minutes.

Manager Andy Clarkson was able to welcome back Ric Seear, Adam Sumner, Hyuga Tanner and Matty Kay after they missed Saturday’s FA Cup defeat by City of Liverpool.

The home side took the lead in the second minutes, when a header was missed and the ball fell to Jack Coop, who fired low past Ben Fletcher.

Ric Seear had Gate’s first chance after five minutes but he fired into the side-netting.

Barnoldswick doubled their lead after eight minutes. Fletcher did well to save the original shot but was beaten to the loose ball by James Crorken, who recovered quickly to head in.

Gate started to fight back as Ryan Riley drove them forward but shot well over.

Seear, returning after suspension, soon pulled one back and the striker was in the right place to head in Dan Gray’s cross.

Clarkson’s men thought they had equalised on 24 minutes, when Ben Reader headed in Adam Sumner’s corner but was adjudged to have fouled the keeper.

Barnoldswick went close to adding a third, heading wide at the back post and forcing Fletcher to save well from a stinging shot by Zac Dale.

Gate slip to sixth in the premier division and are back in cup action on Saturday at Worsbrough Bridge in the FA Vase.

Gate: Fletcher, Richards, Rossall, Reader, Sumner, Gray, Ing, Tanner, Riley, Charnley, Seear. Subs: Kay, Bamba, Mullen