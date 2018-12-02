Litherland REMCYA 1 Squires Gate 2: Another away day win for Gate

Squires Gate picked up a third straight victory on the road, beating Litherland REMYCA 2-1.

Goals from Riccardo Egidi and James Boyd in the first 30 minutes rounded off a comfortable first 45 minutes for Gate, who controlled possession and should have extended their lead several times in the opening half.

Manager Andy Clarkson welcomed Joey Mullen into the back four in place of the unavailable Adam Sumner.

He started alongside Dave Rossall, who also returned to the side in place of the suspended Ben Reader.

Gate had the first chance of the game after a sustained spell of possession.

Playing through midfield, the move ended with James Boyd shooting wide from the edge of the box.

The home side felt aggrieved after nine minutes when they had calls for a penalty turned away.

Ben Fletcher, going for the ball, pulled away his hands at the feet of the striker, who went down without any contact.

Ric Seear went close for Gate on the quarter-hour but his looping header was over the bar.

Strike partner Egidi had the next chance but, after rolling the ball past the keeper, he hit the woodwork from a tight angle.

However, he did not have long to wait for his second opportunity and, this time, the striker made it count by bursting into the area and slotting the ball under the keeper.

A quickfire second arrived with Boyd’s second in as many matches, volleying in after Seear’s original shot was saved.

Gate were let off just before the break when their opponents had two good opportunities to grab a goal back.

The first came when the ball was played low across the box and fired over from inside the six yard box.

The second came when Fletcher, who had experienced a quiet first half, reacted quickly to get down low and save to his left to preserve Gate’s 2-0 lead at half-time.

However, Litherland got on the scoresheet in controversial circumstances early in the second half.

Gate felt that both Fletcher and Rossall were fouled in the build-up as Warren Jevons rolled the ball into the net.

An offside flag ruled out a second Jevons goal on 75 minutes before Litherland were reduced to 10 men with seven minutes left.

With Gate on the break, Seear made ground down the left when he was taken down by Jason McShane’s tackle from behind.

Gate held on and defended well despite late pressure from the home side with the win moving them into 10th place in the table.

Clarkson’s side finally returns to Blackpool next Saturday when they host Ashton Athletic.

Squires Gate: Fletcher, Gray, Mullen, Rossall, Bamba, Charnley, Booth, Ing, Boyd, Seear, Egidi. Subs: Riley, Staunton-Turner, Clarkson.