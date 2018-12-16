Lights go out on Squires Gate’s victory hopes

Squires Gate’s home game against Silsden was cut short on Saturday when a power cut at the club ended the day’s proceedings.

Despite the terrible conditions, Gate continued to play the patient football that had seen Andy Clarkson’s men win their last four games.

Gate had been leading in the game thanks to a goal from in-form striker Ric Seear after 15 minutes.

He was found on the edge of the box before curling the ball into the far corner, giving the keeper no chance.

It was six minutes from half-time when the problem occurredas the pitch and clubhouse sank into darkness with no warning.

While the club’s groundstaff and committee tried to reduce the game, a solution could not be found.

Much credit has to go to the match officials and both teams for being patient with the club.

Next up for Gate is an away game as Clarkson’s men travel to Manchester to face Irlam on Saturday.

Squires Gate: Fletcher, Gray, Reader, Bamba, Sumner, Booth, Charnley, Ing, Boyd, Egidi, Seear. Subs: Mullen, Staunton-Turner, Clarkson, Riley.