FA Cup report: Squires Gate 1 City of Liverpool 5

Squires Gate's FA Cup journey ended at the hands of their Hallmark Security League premier division rivals in the first qualifying round.

Squires Gate's FA Cup journey ended at the hands of their Hallmark Security League premier division rivals in the first qualifying round.

Striker Craig Cairns scored a hat-trick and Gate were five down after an hour but at least had the final say through Dean Ing.

After their superb win over Droylsden of the Evo-Stik League four days earlier, Gate's confidence was high.

The same could be said for Craig Robinson's visitors, who arrived unbeaten in league and cup following an extra-time win over Glossop North End in midweek.

The visitors started the game very brightly and Cairns had two chances in the opening 10 minutes. Ben Fletcher saved the first well before the striker fired over the second.

Cairns would not be denied for long and nipped in to net his fourth of the season on 17 minutes, after a weak back header put Fletcher in trouble.

He added his scond two minutes later, steering his shot past Fletcher from the edge of the box.

Gate couldn't cope with the movement of the Purps attack and they soon had the ball in the net twice more only to be flagged offside.

The hosts went close themselves on 32 minutes, when Ryan Charnley's curling free-kick was well saved and Jordan Salthouse fired the rebound over the top.

COLFC added a third goal nine minutes before the break, when the bounce of defender Luke Denson's deep cross deceived Fletcher.

Cairns made it four 10 minutes after the restart, when a lovely through-ball beat the defence but found the run of the striker, who made no mistake.

Substitute Ing was an immediate threat but the City keeper just beat him to Matty Kay's cross.

The visitors soon completed their scoring when John McGrath fired home from the penalty spot.

Gate were then awarded a soft-looking penalty of their own but Charnley fired over.

They did pull one back on 74 minutes, when Andrew Richards' cross was headed in by Ing.

Gate's attention quickly turns back to the league and Tuesday's visit to Barnoldswick Town.

Gate: Fletcher, Gray, Rossall, Reader, Richards, Riley, Kay, Mullen, Charnley, Salthouse, Dawson. Subs: Bamba, Clarkson, Jones, Ing, Sumner.