City of Liverpool 1 Squires Gate FC 0: Gate out of Macron Cup but test league leaders

Gate exited the Macron Cup in the second round but can be proud of their performance against the Hallmark Security League leaders.

City of Liverpool 1 Squires Gate 0

Gate exited the Macron Cup in the second round but can be proud of their performance against the Hallmark Security League leaders.

Andy Clarkson’s men more than matched the unbeaten hosts but just couldn’t find a goal.

Manager Andy Clarkson welcomed back winger Jordan Salthouse and James Boyd on the other flank.

Liverpool created a scoring chance in the opening minute, when striker Craig Cairns was played in on goal but fired well over.

Gate had early opportunities themselves but two free-kicks in dangerous positions lacked the quality desired.

The home side took the lead after 25 minutes, when Gate lost the ball in midfield and Cairns was immediately set clear to slot his shot beneath Ben Fletcher.

At the other end, Ryan Riley presented Riccardo Egidi with a shooting chance but he couldn’t beat the keeper with a curling shot from outside the box.

The hosts should really have doubled their lead when a teasing ball across the penalty area was fired over.

Liverpool had the chance to extend their lead at the start of the second half but were denied by a superb Fletcher save, stopping Cairns’ point-blank header.

Gate could have levelled the game moments later, when Joe Booth attempted to chip the keeper who recovered well to catch the ball.

Clarkson’s men were coming more into the game and playing some lovely football in midfield. One such passing move ended with captain Booth letting fly from outside the box but the midfielder found only the side-netting.

Dean Ing had a chance to equalise midway through the half but couldn’t keep his header down.

Ryan Charnley came close for Gate in the 82nd minute, letting rip from outside the box only to see his shot fly inches wide.

Seydou Bamba’s lovely cross in the last minute did not get a vital touch and proved Gate’s last hope.

They return to premier division action tomorrow with a visit to Burscough.

Gate: Fletcher, Richards, Rossall, Bamba, Salthouse, Riley, Charnley, Ing, Booth, Boyd, Egidi. Subs: Reader, Clarkson, Webster.