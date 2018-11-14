Burscough 1 Squires Gate 1: Ing bags late Gate equaliser

Gate fought back to claim a Hallmark Security League point with a late equaliser.

The visitors were unchanged from the side knocked out of the Macron Cup at City of Liverpool on Saturday and welcomed back Dan Gray, Adam Sumner and Brett Dawson on the bench.

In a tight first half, both sides had early chance. Joe Booth shot wide for Gate, whose former winger Jordan Casey tested Ben Fletcher in goal.

The home side hit Gate’s wall from a free-kick and fired the rebound over.

They took the lead on 27 minutes as Casey came back to haunt Gate with a downward header.

Gate pushed and pushed in the second half but a resilient Burscough stood firm until the 88th minute, when midfielder Dean Ing popped up to end their losing run .

Gate, who are 16th, travel to fourth- placed Bootle in the premier division on Saturday.

Gate: Fletcher, Richards, Rossall, Bamba, Salthouse, Charnley, Ing, Booth, Riley, Boyd, Egidi. Subs: Reader, Sumner, Dawson, Gray.