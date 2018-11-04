Avro 2 Squires Gate 1: Blackpool club out of FA Vase

Squires Gate bowed out of the FA Vase with a second-round defeat in Oldham.

Manager Andy Clarkson made several changes to his side beaten 5-2 by Irlam in the league on Tuesday as Dave Rossall and Saul Thorpe came into the back four, with Joey Mullen in midfield.

The home side, who play a level below Gate in Hallmark Security League first division north, took the lead after 12 minutes.

They took advantage of Gate being temporarily down to 10 men while Riccardo Egidi changed his shorts, winger Kane Wallwork firing past Ben Fletcher to open the scoring.

Newly appointed player/assistant manager Joe Booth came close to levelling the scores moments later but shot straight at the keeper after linking up with Brett Dawson.

Avro went close to doubling their lead when a free-kick struck a post and the rebound was fired over.

Gate nearly equalised when Egidi headed Adam Sumner’s free-kick goalwards but the striker was denied his first Gate goal by a fine save.

It was the hosts who scored the all-important next goal on 26 minutes.

It was a frustrating one for Gate to concede as they left the tallest player on the pitch, Mike Stockdale, unmarked at a corner to head home.

It remained 2-0 at half-time but Gate had been given a lifeline before the interval when Louis Potts was sent-off for headbutting Joey Mullen.

Gate reshuffled with the extra man, introducing Dan Ing in place of Andy Richards as Mullen moved to right-back.

Mullen had a chance to pull one back on 57 minutes, when an Avro clearance went straight to him but he fired his first-time effort over.

Gate would halve the deficit a minute later, when Egidi opened his account for the club by heading home Sumner’s cross.

The visitors had plenty more possession but didn’t test the keeper enough as they searched for an equaliser.

A fine eight-pass moved did present Ryan Riley with a shooting chance but he fired straight at the keeper, then Sumner’s free-kick was turned away for a corner.

The hosts were reduced to 11 with five minutes remaining, when goalscorer Stockdale was shown a second yellow card.

But Gate couldn’t take advantage and were left to focus on a return to premier division action on Tuesday, when they host Winsford United at The Brian Addison Stadium.

Gate: Fletcher, Richards, Thorpe, Rossall, Sumner, Seear, Booth, Mullen, Riley, Egidi, Dawson. Subs: Ing, Bamba, Reader, Tutu, Charnley.