Abbey Hey 1 Squires Gate 5: Riley and Ing score at the double in massive win

Squires Gate made it four games unbeaten with this crushing victory at second-bottom Abbey Hey.

Manager Andy Clarkson welcomed defender Dan Gray back into the side in Manchester, while Joey Mullen and Brett Dawson returned on the bench alongside new signings Owen Bridge and Chilufya Mututu.

After starting well, the visitors took the lead on 10 minutes as Ryan Riley burst into the box and fired past the keeper.

Riccardo Egidi has been coming closer to opening his account for the club and nearly did so again when the home keeper just beat him to a deflected ball.

Gate doubled their lead after 24 minutes, when midfielder Dean Ing arrived late in the box to head home from six yards.

The home side looked to get back into the game and hit Clarkson’s men on the counter, though in-form defender Seydou Bamba was well placed to clear.

Abbey Hey ended the half strongly, applying pressure in the final five minutes, but Gate took their two-goal lead into the break.

Ing did well to win the ball back after the restart and drive forward to set up Ric Seear, whose shot was blocked.

Seear was then thwarted by an offside flag but was not to be denied on 66 minutes, heading in at the back-post after captain Joe Booth clipped the ball across.

The home side looked better for a change of formation and pulled one back in the 77th minute, when a quick break ended with Oliver Walker shooting superbly into the top corner.

Gate restored their three-goal cushion with Riley’s second five minutes later. A touch too many seemed to have cost him the chance but he got the better of the keeper to slot into an empty net.

The best was saved until last, Ing pinching the ball in the box and firing into the top corner in the 89th minute.

The win leaves Gate 12th in the Hallmark Security League premier division ahead of Tuesday's home clash with Irlam.

Gate: Fletcher, Gray, Richards, Bamba, Sumner, Booth, Ing, Charnley, Seear, Egidi, Riley; subs: Dawson, Mututu, Bridge, Mullen.