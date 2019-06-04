Squires Gate boss Andy Clarkson already planning to build on eighth-placed finish

quires Gate FC manager Andy Clarkson has already recharged his batteries after a short break and is focusing on the 2019-20 Hallmark Security League campaign.

The Marton non-league club finished an encouraging eighth in the premier division and Clarkson is bidding to build on that.

The Gate boss said: “We’ve had a small break now to reflect on the season, and talk about what we can do differently and what worked last season.

“We’re fully focused on what will be another positive campaign for the club I’m sure.”

“The lads did brilliantly to finish eighth, especially when you consider the budgets some other teams in the league had.

“Our aim at the start of the season was always a top-10 finish, so we’re pleased to have achieved that in a turbulent season.

“There were some big performances early season. We scored six against Burscough and it could have been more, and the 4-4 draw at Droylsden sticks in the mind.

“You then look back at injuries that really affected us at key times – a long-term injury to Gary Pett early in the season forced us to change our plans.

“Joe Booth was key in midfield and missed several games , and Ric Seear and Adam Sumner picked up injuries too. We couldn’t play how we wanted.

“We brought in Riccardo Egidi and Sam Staunton-Turner and changed how we played, which suited both players. Adding James Boyd, Jacob Davis and Billy Akrigg saw us pick up some valuable points and create a strong core of players.”

“I still think with a bit of luck we could have finished higher. We competed really well with all of the teams above us. Only City of Liverpool really got the better of us on both occasions.”