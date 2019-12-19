Squires Gate 3 Winsford United 1: James Boyd hat-trick stretches unbeaten run

A James Boyd hat-trick enabled Gate to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Luke Evans’ side came from behind in this rearranged North West Counties League premier division clash, sealing victory with two Boyd penalties.

Gate had led 4-0 when the original fixture was abandoned due to floodlight failure. Evans gave home debuts to Luke Holden and (for the second time) Gary Pett.

Both keepers were soon in action, Gate’s Jordan Gidley making an early save before the Winsford keeper thwarted Pett from a Ryan Riley cross.

The visitors opened the scoring in the ninth minute, when Wealth Da Silva beat Gidley, but Gate equalised just seven minutes later as Boyd broke through the middle and drove the ball home.

Pett went close again just before the break, but he couldn’t quite connect with Luke Holden’s header back across goal from Riley’s corner and the half ended all square.

Boyd almost added another after the break, striking the crossbar after good work by Dean Ing and Riley, while at the other end Gidley had to be alert to deny the visitors a second.

Gate forced a series of corners, one of which saw Pett’s header saved, before they made the breakthrough on 69 minutes.

Ing was fouled in the box, the referee made the simple decision and Boyd fired home.

Gate’s second penalty settled the issue 11 minutes later.

Again Ing was awarded the spot-kick in clear-cut circumstances – this time after an elbow to the face – and again Boyd made no mistake to seal his treble.

Evans’ side are now 14th in the table and welcome second-placed Charnock Richard to the Brian Addison Stadium on Saturday.

Gate: Gidley, Gourley, Westwood, Holden, Higham, Turner, Pollard, Riley, Boyd, Ing, Pett; Subs: Hudson, Farnworth, Iley, Parker, Dodd.