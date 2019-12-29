Squires Gate 2 Avro 1: Pett at the double to secure three points

Squires Gate made it six games unbeaten on Saturday afternoon with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Avro.

Gate started on the front foot but it was Avro who had the first chance with Cameron Gourley having to be alive to make a last-ditch tackle.

Five minutes in and Gate took the lead when Gary Pett, making his third appearance since returning to the club, lobbed the Avro keeper from 25 yards.

Gate’s visitors found the side netting but then equalised in the eighth minute as Joe Rathbone slotted past Jordan Gidley.

A good spell followed for Avro as they kept the ball well and put Gate under pressure.

Luke Holden was in the right place at the right time when he blocked on the line after Gidley had saved a shot.

At the other end, Dean Ing fired a half-chance over the bar from the edge of the box, but Gate retook the lead just before half-time.

A lofted ball in was cleverly touched down to Pett, who made no mistake in finding the bottom corner.

Leading 2-1 at half-time, Gate started the second half with a great chance to score again but Ing sent a diving header wide from Ryan Riley’s cross.

Jake Higham and James Boyd then combined down the left-hand side with the latter crossing for Pett, whose shot wasn’t strong enough.

Ing and Pett saw efforts blocked by Avro defenders but Gate went closer when Riley hit the post.

Although the visitors piled on late pressure, Gate twice hit them on the counter as Ing and Boyd both shot wide.

Gidley made a late save to preserve Gate’s lead as they defended well to earn three points ahead of Saturday’s game at Bootle.

Squires Gate: Gidley, Gourley, Higham, Westwood, Holden, Riley, Turner, Farnworth, Boyd, Ing, Pett. Subs: Parker, Adarkwa, Iley, Pollard, Garrett.