Squires Gate 1 West Allotment Celtic 4: FA Vase defeat follows on from manager’s exit

Squires Gate’s FA Vase involvement ended on Saturday when they were beaten 4-1 by West Allotment Celtic in their first game after the departure of manager Andy Clarkson.

After a blank first half-hour, two goals in four minutes saw the visitors ahead.

Matthew Hayton broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, followed by Michael Leech’s goal on 37 minutes.

Gate’s response was immediate, however, as James Boyd pulled a goal back a minute after Leech’s effort.

Trailing 2-1 at the break, Gate were well in the game, only for two further quickfire goals to end the scoring.

Shane Jones scored a third for Celtic in the 54th minute before Hayton wrapped up victory five minutes later with his second of the afternoon.

Defeat came after Gate announced that Clarkson had left via mutual consent.

A club statement said: “The club would like to thank Andy for his tireless efforts during his time at the club, leaving us in better shape than when he joined.

“We wish Andy the best of luck in his next footballing chapter.”