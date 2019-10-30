Squires Gate 1 Hanley Town 2: Late strike denies Gate after Feeney's debut opener

Squires Gate surrendered a lead at home to Hanley Town in the North West Counties League premier division and lost 2-1.

Timothy Sanders scored both for the Stoke club, including a stunning free-kick into the top corner to win the game five minutes from time.

Kieran Feeney, signed earlier that day from Atherton Collieries, gave Gate the lead on 15 minutes after a goalmouth scramble.

An even and keenly-contested first half ended all square after Sanders exchanged passed with Chris Budrys on the edge of the box and fired home.

Both side had chances in the second half, with Feeney denied a debut double by the crossbar as Luke Evans’ side looked to build on four points from their previous two league games.

But Sanders’ stunning set-piece meant their efforts counted for nothing and Gate remain 17th going into Saturday’s home clash with mid-table Ashton Athletic.