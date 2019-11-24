Squires Gate 0 Rylands 3: Brave battle by 10-man Gate

Squires Gate lost 3-0 at home to Rylands in the premier division, having held out for almost an hour with 10 men.

A red card shown in the first minute for a foul by Robbie Parker had seriously damaged Gate’s hopes of building on recent promising performances but it wasn’t until the 58th minute that Stephen Wolhunter broke the deadlock for the Warrington side.

Debutant Lewis Buckley, who had been brought down by Parker when clean through, doubled the lead five minutes later and Kane Drummond completed the scoring after a fine move on 85 minutes.

Manager Luke Evans was pleased with his side’s efforts in adversity, though 17th-placed Gate are now only three points above bottom club Litherland REMYCA from two games more.