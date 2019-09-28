Shrewsbury Town 0 Fleetwood Town 3: Joey Barton’s players claim an impressive away day victory

Fleetwood Town climbed to third place in the League One table following an impressive win at Shrewsbury Town.

A Callum Lang own goal gave Town a half-time lead before Josh Morris and Paddy Madden goals secured the points as the Cod Army ended Shrewsbury’s unbeaten home record.

Joey Barton’s men more than rode their luck during a poor first-half display with the Shrews bossing the opening half-hour.

But the home side failed to turn that dominance into goals with Sean Goss, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Ryan Giles and Jason Cummings all wasting good chances.

And they paid the price when Lang turned Jimmy Dunne’s header into his own net on 36 minutes.

Fleetwood came out a much improved side after their break and took charge when Morris fired home on 56 minutes.

And it was game over when sub Paddy Madden smashed home a brilliant volley with nine minutes to go.

Barton had named an unchanged line-up from the team which beat Rochdale 2-1 last time out.

But they started slowly and Alex Cairns had to acrobatically tip over an audacious effort from Goss after he tried his luck from just inside the halfway line after 55 seconds.

Ebanks-Landell headed the resulting Goss corner over, before Cairns had to gather another dangerous Goss free-kick minutes later.

An unmarked Cummings failed to get on the end of a fierce cross from Donald Love on 15 minutes as the home side continued to force the pace.

Ryan Giles blazed a glorious chance miles over on 24 minutes after Lang’s cut-back carved open the Fleetwood defence.

Fleetwood did well to scramble clear another dangerous Lang cross along the six yard box as the pressure increased.

Cairns had to race off his line to block an attempted Cummings lob on the edge of the box on 31 minutes as the Shrews exploited another gap out wide.

But Fleetwood hit the front against the run of play with their first corner of the game on 36 minutes.

And it had more than a bit of luck with Dunne’s powerful header rattling the crossbar and going in off the unfortunate Lang.

Cummings failed to find the target with a long range effort just before the break as the Shrews looked for a quick response.

Sean Goss headed a Morris free-kick behind for a 54th minute corner as Fleetwood enjoyed a good spell after the restart.

And they got their reward for their increased attacking intent when Morris tapped home from a yard out to double their advantage after good play by Kyle Dempsey and Lewie Coyle.

Coutts fired over on 66 minutes, before Burns failed to find the target with a 77th minute header.

Madden put the icing on the cake when he took the ball on his chest before smashing an unstoppable volley home just six minutes after entering the pitch.

Shrewsbury Town: O’Leary, Williams (Udoh 69), Ebanks-Landell (Pierre 45), Beckles, Love, Laurent, Goss, Norburn, Giles, Lang, Cummings (Whalley 59). Subs not used: Murphy, Edwards, Walker, Thompson.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Coyle, Souttar, Dunne , Andrew, Coutts, Rossiter, Dempsey (Hunter 87), Burns, Evans (Clarke 90), Morris (Madden 75). Subs not used: Gilks, Biggins, Sowerby, Mooney.

Referee: Kevin Johnson.

Attendance: 5,888.