Sheffield United striker Ched Evans spotted at Poolfoot Farm as Fleetwood Town move nears completion

Sheffield United striker Ched Evans today watched Fleetwood Town’s development squad take on Blackpool as the forward’s return to Highbury nears completion.

Evans, 30, was spotted at Town’s Poolfoot Farm training base this afternoon and is expected to rejoin Joey Barton’s side before Saturday’s home clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The striker scored 18 times on loan in Town’s 11th-placed League One finish last season and is now set to seal a permanent move from the Premier League Blades.

Barton had joked that if Town’s bid to re-sign Evans failed, then ex-Blades midfielder Paul Coutts’ would be to blame.

Speaking at a fans’ forum last week, Barton said that summer signing Coutts was working on his former Bramall Lane team-mate.

The Town boss said: “We still have the number nine shirt free. We are hoping to fill it at some point.

“I think you all saw him play last season. You all know what a good asset he can be ... He is a player that we would look to target.

“Couttsy is working on him. They were good mates at Sheffield United, so if it does not come off it is on Couttsy!”