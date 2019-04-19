Scunthorpe United v Blackpool: Team news from Glanford Park

Terry McPhillips has made two changes to his Blackpool side for today's Good Friday trip to Scunthorpe United.

Antony Evans and Jordan Thompson come into the side in place of Liam Feeney and Nathan Delfouneso, who both drop down to the bench.

For Evans, it is his first start since the 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle on March 30.

Thompson, meanwhile, starts for the Seasiders for the first time since being called up to Northern Ireland's squad in mid-March.

Donervon Daniels has picked up a knock, while Michael Nottingham, Callum Guy and Joe Dodoo have been left out of the squad.

Mark Howard, Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Today's opponents Scunthorpe are still fighting for survival in League One, as they sit just a point above the dropzone in 19th.

The Seasiders beat them 1-0 at Bloomfield Road earlier in the season courtesy of Armand Gnanduillet's first-half effort.

TEAMS

Scunthorpe: Alnwick, Webster, Perch, Pearce, McArdle, Sutton, Hallam, Hammill, Ojo, van Veen, Wootton

Subs: Flatt, Borthwick-Jackson, Morris, Lewis, Novak, Thomas, McGahey

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, Turton, Heneghan, Tilt, Bola, Spearing, Virtue, Kirby, Evans, Thompson, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Anderton, Taylor, Pritchard, Delfouneso, Feeney, Long

Referee: Martin Coy