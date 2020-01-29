Ry's guys stage special football match in Blackpool to raise funds for little Matthew

Fylde coast charity champion Ryan (‘Big Ry’) Smith is turning his attention to helping a little Blackpool boy this week.

READ MORE: Blackpool's festive champion Ryan praised by Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

Ry has rapidly earned a reputation for his fund-raising feats, regularly staging sporting spectaculars to raise money for those in need.

His next venture will be a charity football match at Squires Gate FC this Friday in aid of Blackpool infant Matthew Savage-Grattan.

Matthew, who will be two years old next month, has a rare and aggressive cancer called rhabdomyoscarcoma.

Friday’s 11-a-side match will see Ry’s celebrity side take on the Bloomfield team in a 7.45pm kick-off at the Brian Addison Stadium on School Road, Marton. Those so far set to appear on Ry’s team include Jamie Milligan, Trevor Sinclair and Frank Sinclair, and the price of admission is £5.

Ryan told The Gazette: “We want to raise money for Matthew and his mum Zoe to go away for a little holiday. They won’t be able to go far because Matthew has to visit hospital regularly but they really would enjoy a break together.

“The business community has already come together and raised a thousand pounds.”

Matthew is a popular little character in sporting circles, having met several Blackpool FC stars on their Christmas visit to Victoria Hospital last month.

And Ry had a Christmas to remember as he received personal video messages from boxing superstars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury applauding his charity work.

Donations are also welcome on the justgiving.com page set up for Matthew.