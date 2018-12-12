Rio Ferdinand attends big kick-off at Stanley Park for Blackpool's new 3G pitch

Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand opened a fully refurbished 3G pitch at Blackpool’s Stanley Park this week.

The project was made possible thanks to a £308,133 grant from the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, enabling Blackpool Council to overhaul the existing pitch. The floodlights at the site have been retained.

The new all-weather pitch will be used by partner clubs Clifton Rangers, FC Rangers and Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies. The Poulton and District Primary League and Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance will also benefit from the improved facilities.

Blackpool Council’s sports development team will deliver a range of programmes, including ManVFat and walking football, at the site.

The council worked alongside the Football Foundation and the Lancashire County FA to compile a five-year football development plan for the site.

The number of teams using the new pitch is set to grow from 60 to 86, including juniors, adults and 15 new female teams.

Significant growth in the number of under-14s using the site is also expected. This is a key objective and is expected to result in close to 200 new players, with 21 teams formed within this age group.

Since 2000, the Football Foundation Funding Partners’ investment has provided 503 grants worth £13.9m towards grassroots sports projects worth over £32.3m across Lancashire.

Ferdinand said: “I wish I could have played on this as a kid and that’s what it’s all about – giving kids a better place to come and play football. A facility like this can only be beneficial to the community. You need more sites like this one at Stanley Park to engage with people and encourage them to get more active.”

Coun. Maria Kirkland, Cabinet Member for Leisure Services, said: “It is fantastic to see this level of investment into modernising Blackpool’s football provision.

“There is clearly the demand for such facilities that will continue to support and develop grassroots football in the local area.

“I’d like to thank Rio Ferdinand for officially opening the facility and for the hard work of all partners involved in securing funding.”