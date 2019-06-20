REVEALED: Fleetwood Town's 2019/20 League One fixture list

Fleetwood Town will travel to Peterborough United on the opening day of the new 2019/20 season.

The League One fixtures have just been announced with Town set to travel to the Posh on Saturday August 3 with AFC Wimbledon the first league visitors to Highbury on August 10.

The Cod Army will travel to Rochdale on Boxing Day and host Sunderland on New Year's Day.

A home clash with Bristol Rovers on Sunday December 29 completes Town's festive fixture list.

Joey Barton's side travel to Accrington Stanley on Good Friday April 10 and host Lincoln on Easter Monday April 13.

Town will travel to neighbours Blackpool on December 7 and host the Seasiders on March 7.

Fixtures in full:

Sat Aug 3 Peterborough United A

Sat Aug 10 A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup Round One

Sat Aug 17 Doncaster Rovers A

Tue Aug 20 Wycombe Wanderers H

Sat Aug 24 Accrington Stanley H

Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Round Two

Sat Aug 31 Lincoln City A

September

Sat Sep 7 Oxford United H

Sat Sep 14 Southend United A

Tue Sep 17 Bury H

Sat Sep 21 Rochdale H

Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Round Three

Sat Sep 28 Shrewsbury Town A

October

Sat Oct 5 Ipswich Town H

Sat Oct 12 Sunderland A

Sat Oct 19 Burton Albion H

Wed Oct 23 Coventry City A

Sat Oct 26 Milton Keynes Dons H

Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Round Four

November

Sat Nov 2 Bolton Wanderers A

Sat Nov 9 Emirates FA Cup Round 1

Sat Nov 16 Portsmouth A

Sat Nov 23 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat Nov 30 Emirates FA Cup Round 2

December

Sat Dec 7 Blackpool A

Sat Dec 14 Gillingham H

Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Round Five

Sat Dec 21 Rotherham United A

Thu Dec 26 Rochdale A

Sun Dec 29 Bristol Rovers H

January

Wed Jan 1 Sunderland H

Sat Jan 4 Ipswich Town A/ Emirates FA Cup Round 3

Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 11 Burton Albion A

Sat Jan 18 Shrewsbury Town H

Sat Jan 25 Bristol Rovers A/ Emirates FA Cup Round 4

Tue Jan 28 Coventry City H

Wed Jan 29 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

February

Sat Feb 1 Doncaster Rovers H

Sat Feb 8 A.F.C. Wimbledon A

Tue Feb 11 Wycombe Wanderers A

Sat Feb 15 Peterborough United H

Sat Feb 22 Portsmouth H

Sat Feb 29 Tranmere Rovers A

March

Sun Mar 1 Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 4 Emirates FA Cup Round 5

Sat Mar 7 Blackpool H

Sat Mar 14 Gillingham A

Sat Mar 21 Rotherham United H/ Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 28 Bolton Wanderers H

April

Sat Apr 4 Milton Keynes Dons A

Fri Apr 10 Accrington Stanley A

Mon Apr 13 Lincoln City H

Sat Apr 18 Oxford United A / Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 25 Southend United H

May

Sun May 3 Bury A

Sat May 23 Emirates FA Cup Final