Relegation marred 'three great years' at Scunthorpe United for new Fleetwood signing Josh Morris

Josh Morris admits his last 12 months at Scunthorpe United were tough and Fleetwood Town’s latest signing was sad to end his three years at Glanford Park with relegation.

The winger, 27, clinched his return to Highbury last Wednesday on a free transfer from the Iron.

Morris helped Scunthorpe to back-to-back play-off finishes in 2016-17 and 2017-18 but his final campaign at the club ended with relegation from League One and controversy surrounding his role in their 3-2 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on the final day.

Scunthorpe found themselves 2-0 down at Home Park only to pull level through Kyle Wootton and Morris, who lofted the ball over keeper Matt Macey after the Arsenal loanee had attempted to roll it out of play.

Scorer Morris drew criticism for unsporting behaviour, though Plymouth netted the winner 10 minutes later and both clubs were ultimately relegated (the Pilgrims going down on goal difference, while Scunthorpe finished second-bottom).

Morris spoke of his disappointment at his previous club’s relegation as he returned to Highbury for his third spell. Blackburn Rovers loaned Morris to Town for the final months of the 2013-14 season and the whole of the following campaign before he moved on to Bradford City and Scunthorpe.

Speaking about the last 12 months with the Iron, he said: “It has been tough to be honest.The relegation was not good and I had a few injuries as well. That is part and parcel of the game.

“I really enjoyed my time there and had a great three years. It is just a shame it ended with relegation, but I’ve had a nice break and I cannot wait to get back and get going.”

