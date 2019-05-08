Prime Minister Theresa May congratulates AFC Fylde for reaching two Wembley finals

Theresa May has taken a break from discussing Brexit during today's Prime Minister's Questions to congratulate AFC Fylde on reaching two Wembley finals.

The achievement was raised by Fylde MP Mark Menzies, who praised the club for their success both on and off the pitch this term.

The Coasters are now one game away from the Football League and will face Salford City at the national stadium in Saturday’s National League play-off final.

The following week they return to the capital to take on champions Leyton Orient in the final of the FA Trophy.

“AFC Fylde have reached Wembley not once, but twice this season Mr Speaker,” Menzies said.

“Could I ask the Prime Minister to join me in congratulating and wishing AFC Fylde well - not just for their performance on the pitch but also for the excellent work they do in my community.

“And can I urge the government to support them in their endeavours?”

Taking to the dispatch box, Theresa May said: “Can I say to my honourable friend he’s absolutely right to congratulate AFC Fylde - who I believe are known as the Coasters.

“We wish them the best for their play-off final at Wembley.

“AFC Fylde is a very good example of how clubs can engage with their local communities.

“We’re currently investing more money than ever before in community football programmes and facilities.

“We have regular meetings with the FA and the Premier League to encourage this activity at local level.

“But my honourable friend is absolutely right to congratulate AFC Fylde, not only for their success on the pitch but for the changes they are making to lives in the community by the work they are doing.”