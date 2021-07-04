Sunday’s gossip from Preston North End and Blackpool’s Championship rivals: Sheff Utd man wanted by Napoli, Burnley eye Boro defender and Norwich midfielder could join Stoke City.

Napoli have reportedly offered to take Sander Berge off Sheffield United’s hands on loan for the forthcoming season, with a view to buy at the end of it.

The Blades are still holding out for a figure well beyond the £20m they spent to take him to Bramall Lane.

Burnley are tracking Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry, 23, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday's transfer rumours

After being linked with a number of Championship clubs, Britt Assombalonga has made the somewhat suprising move abroad and to newly-promoted Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

Assombalonga was Middlesbrough’s club-record signing of £15 million in the summer of 2017 but was released towards the end of last season.

Mario Vrancic looks set to be staying in the Championship after his release from Norwich City with Stoke City understood to be leading the list of clubs wanting to sign the 32-year-old midfielder on a free transfer, says the Sunday Telegraph.

Accrington striker Dion Charles has another admirer with the highly-rated Northern Ireland international being tracked by Stoke City.

The Sun on Sunday reports that Accrington want £2m for the forward who scored 20 goals last season.

Elsewhere, reports claim Wales international Harry Wilson’s latest loan move could be back in Wales with Swansea this time.