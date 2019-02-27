Premier League rumours: Southampton target RB Leipzig striker | Arsenal in £25m move for Celtic's Kieran Tierney

Have your say

Here is all the latest gossip and news from across the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved out of the Lowry Hotel after agreeing with Ed Woodward on becoming permanent Manchester United boss. (Various)

David de Gea is in danger of being priced out of Manchester United, despite the club's willingness to offer the Spain goalkeeper a new £350,000-a-week deal. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a fall out with Willy Cabellero after the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City, claiming he is a better player. (The Sun)

Arsenal are planning to offer £25m for Celtic's 21-year-old left-back Kieran Tierney this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Arsenal new boy Denis Suarez is still not ready for 90 minutes with the Gunners yet - almost a month after joining on loan. (Various)

Serie A champions Juventus have no intention of bringing Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain back to the club after his loan at Chelsea ends. (Il Corriere di Torino)

Manchester United are closely monitoring 30-year-old Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. (Daily Mail)

Italian club Roma are resigned to losing sporting director Monchi, with Arsenal the hot favourites to hire the 50-year-old Spaniard in the summer. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente says it would be nice to retire at former club Athletic Bilbao. (Marca)

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will sign Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez in the summer, paying his 80m euro release clause. (Sport Bild)

Napoli have offered Mauro Icardi an 11m-euro-a-year contract - but Inter Milan would prefer to sell the Argentinan striker to Juventus. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Southampton want RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin. (Daily Mail)

Maurizio Sarri will not face FA punishment for throwing a water bottle on the touchline during the Carabao Cup final incident with goalkeeper Kepa. (Various)