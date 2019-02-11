Premier League rumours: Manchester United eye Fulham left-back | Liverpool target 18-year-old Leeds United winger | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to be give the manager's job full-time

Have your say

Here is the latest from around the Premier League on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the Manchester United manager’s job on a full-time-basis, but the club may not announce it until the end of the season. (Sun)

Manchester United want to sign Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has backed Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron to make an instant impact after his record move to St James' Park. (The Guardian)

Peter Schmeichel says his son Kasper could leave Leicester City because the Denmark goalkeeper is not happy under current boss Claude Puel. (The Sun)

Chelsea will demand Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie in return if Serie A side AC Milan attempt to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko permanently. (Daily Star)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified 18-year-old Leeds United winger Jack Clarke as a priority target for the summer transfer window. (Daily Express)

Italian champions Juventus are reportedly leading the chase for Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt, despite interest from Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool in the highly-rated 19-year-old defender. (Calciomercato)

Everton's players will be given an extended break this week before under-fire boss Marco Silva makes a decision on a warm weather training camp. (Liverpool Echo)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reassured Fred he will be given the chance to contribute to the Manchester United's run-in after the Brazilian midfielder was left out of the squad at Fulham. (Manchester Evening News)