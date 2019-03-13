Premier League rumours: Man Utd in talks with Barcelona over signing Brazilian midfielder | Arsenal face competition from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool to sign Ajax left-back | Newcastle Utd and Southampton target 18-year-old MK Dons forward

Have your say

These are the latest headlines from around the Premier League on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Manchester United have been contacted by Barcelona over the possibility of signing Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (The Independent)

West Ham will make another move for Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez, having had an approach for the Uruguayan turned down in January.

Manchester United will make a move this summer for Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho. (Various)

Chelsea are concerned there is nothing they can do to stop Eden Hazard leaving the club for Real Madrid. The Blues are expected to ask for at least £100m to sell the 28-year-old Belgian playmaker. (ESPN)

Real Madrid want Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen - and Spurs may be forced to sell the Dane unless he extends his present contract beyond summer 2020. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United scouts have been keeping tabs on Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Chronicle)

West Brom's hunt for a new manager could see them turn to Preston's Alex Neil if talks with ex-Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic don't bear fruit. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius will remain on loan with Besiktas despite the coach of the Turkish club saying "something is wrong". (ESPN)

Crystal Palace and Brighton are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Mo Diame. (Daily Star)

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and French striker Karim Benzema vetoed Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid as manager. Zinedine Zidane was reappointed on Monday just tens months after leaving. (Sport)

Bayern Munich are to begin talks with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski over a contract extension. (Goal)

Arsenal want Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, but face competition from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool. (Footy Cosmos)

Newcastle United and Southampton are both interested in 18-year-old MK Dons forward Recoe Martin. (Daily Mirror)

The father of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has accuse