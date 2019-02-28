Premier League rumours: Leicester City eye £40m-rated Bournemouth striker | Man Utd striker could move to Juventus | David de Gea ready to sign new £375,000 a week deal

Have your say

Here is all the latest from around the Premier League on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku wants to join Italian champions Juventus this summer if he is forced out of Old Trafford. (The Sun)

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson

Tottenham striker Harry Kane needs to move to a "big club" to prove himself and win silverware, according to former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Metro)

David de Gea wants to stay at Manchester United and is ready to sign a new deal worth a potential £375,000 a week. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers wants to bring in £40m-rated Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson. (The Sun)

Manchester City are watching Benfica striker Luka Jovic, who is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Southampton tried to sign Miguel Almiron on loan before the Paraguay midfielder moved to Newcastle United. (ABC Cardinal)

Former Leeds United manager David Hockaday says he tried to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk from Celtic during his short stint at Elland Road - but was turned down by owner Massimo Cellino. (The Guardian)

Spanish giants Real Madrid have identified Ajax's Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a replacement for 30-year-old Brazilian Marcelo. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez says "it is not easy at the moment" for midfielder Jonjo Shelvey as he struggles to win back his place. (Daily Mirror)