Premier League rumours and news: Leicester City to pay £40m to sign Belgium midfielder | Arsenal eye Turkish winger | Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba in a dressing room bust-up

Manchester United will battle it out this summer with French giants Paris Saint-Germain for 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who could become the first £100m English player. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City are to offer Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva a new six-year contract. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace want to sign Stoke City's 25-year-old England goalkeeper Jack Butland. (South London Press)

England assistant coach Steve Holland is an option for Chelsea if they sack manager Maurizio Sarri. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United's players believe that interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the job on a permanent basis. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba were involved in a dressing room bust-up following the 3-2 win over Southampton. (The Sun)

Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon has told Newcastle United he wants to turn his loan move from West Brom into a permanent deal. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leicester City will have to fork out £40m if they are to turn Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans' loan move from Monaco into a permanent deal. (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal star Robert Pires believes it is "hard to see" Chelsea boss Sarri at Stamford Bridge next season, and says it would be "very good news" if rumoured replacement Zinedine Zidane took the job. (Bwin)

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea must wait to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, according to the German club's sporting director Fredi Bobic. (Sky Sports)

Italian champions Juventus want to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio this summer. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal will send scouts to watch Turkish winger Cengiz Under, who is returning to full fitness at Roma. (Calciomercato)