Premier League news: Arsenal and Leicester City eye Celtic defender | Man City to receive transfer ban | Manchester United join the race to sign Adrien Rabiot

Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all feature in today's round-up - here's the latest:

Manchester United have joined the race for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract this summer and has already held talks with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona. (The Sun)

Manchester City are set to be banned from signing players for two transfer windows by FIFA for breaching rules over the transfer of young players. (The Sun)

Tottenham expect Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen to leave this summer, with Real Madrid among the clubs interested in the 27-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Spanish giants Real Madrid want to sign 28-year-old Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard, and will kick off the bidding with an initial offer of £70m. (The Sun)

Liverpool defender Georginio Wijnaldum says he is yet to be offered a contract extension offer from the Reds. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal and Leicester City are both interested in signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have held talks with Rennes over 21-year-old Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr. (Goal France)

Burnley plan to sell Nick Pope for around £10m this summer, with Arsenal interested in signing the England goalkeeper. (The Sun)

Serie A champions Juventus will do everything in their power to sign France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (Tuttosport)

Newcastle United will make a move for Lyon boss Bruno Genesio if Rafael Benitez does not extend his contract. (L'Equipe)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants to sign France and Lyon's Nabil Fekir in the summer. (Daily Record)