Premier League news and rumours: Tottenham eye £15m rated Ajax defender and £30m Inter Milan winger | Could Man Utd be set to confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager this week?

Here is the latest gossip and news from across the Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Ander Hererra says it is only "logical" that he has been linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain with just three months left on his contract at Old Trafford. (El Periodico)

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen says players have been informed they will not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer if the club's transfer ban is upheld. (The Times)

Tottenham and Arsenal both want Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico. Ajax want £15m for the 26-year-old. (The Sun)

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante says even if Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane personally asked him to join the Spanish club he would stay with the Blues. (Daily Mirror)

Paul Pogba has decided to leave Manchester United this summer and is considering moves to Spain or Italy. (AS)

Manchester United could confirm this week that caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take over on a permanent basis. (Mail)

Tottenham will make a summer move for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, with the Italians wanting £30m for the 30-year-old Croatia international. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Arsenal are scouting Guingamp striker Marcus Thuram, son of former France defender Lillian Thuram. (The Sun)

Benfica want to increase the release cause in forward Joao Felix's contract to fend off interest from Manchester United and Juventus (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made PSG and France striker Kylian Mbappe his number one transfer target and could offer around £240.1m. (France Football)

Juventus have joined Manchester United, Bayern Munich and PSG in the race to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. (Sport)

Neymar is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a contract extension, according to his father. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (ESPN)

Spanish champions Barcelona will consider selling Samuel Umtiti to Manchester United this summer, despite the France defender wanting to stay at the La Liga club. (Daily Mail)