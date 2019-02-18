Premier League news and rumours: Saudi crown prince to complete a £3.8bn takeover of Man Utd | Man Utd to pay Tottenham £34m compensation | Zinedine Zidane will only take charge at Chelsea if he is given a £200m transfer kitty

Have your say

These are all the latest rumours from across the Premier League on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will only agree to take charge at Chelsea if he is given a £200m transfer kitty and the Blues offer playmaker Eden Hazard a new contract. (The Sun)

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman hopes to complete a £3.8bn takeover of Manchester United before the beginning of next season. (The Sun)

Forwards Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard could return for Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool next Sunday. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are prepared to miss out on signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala because the Italian champions want the Reds' Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah included in any deal. (The Star)

Manchester United are prepared to pay Tottenham a £34m compensation fee for Mauricio Pochettino if they appoint him as their manager in the summer. (Standard)

West Ham United will make an offer for Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia if Pablo Zabaleta decides to retire at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has denied reports that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge because of his limited playing time under Maurizio Sarri. (Bold)

Neymar is not looking to leave Paris St-Germain, according to his father - who added that "football can change at any moment", though. (Le Parisien)

Jose Mourinho could be open to managing a club in France's Ligue 1. (Bein Sports)

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is not popular among his team-mates, and is nicknamed 'The Golfer', according to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (Daily Mail)