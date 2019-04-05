Premier League news and rumours: Real Madrid in hunt £35m Man Utd defender | Is Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez heading to France? | Liverpool eye Everton striker

Have your say

Manchester United have held talks with in-demand Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, according to football journalist Guillem Balague. De Ligt has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona. (Various)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to buy more British players and is interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Everton striker Richarlison could be set for a sensational move to city rivals Liverpool. (Esporte)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has enlisted an agency to help him find a new job in the French top flight. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants £500,000 a week to stay at Old Trafford. (The Sun)

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans wants to extend his six-month loan spell at Leicester from Monaco. (Sky Sports)

Queens Park Rangers have made former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood their number one choice to replace Steve McClaren as their manager. (Standard)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are willing to match the £350,000-a-week wage demands of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. (The Independent)

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is considering leaving the club - even if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. (The Sun)

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is flattered to be linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid linked with a £35m move for Manchester United central defender Eric Bailly. (Various)

Spanish champions Barcelona considering selling six stars this summer to raise over £200m with Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho among the likely candidates to leave the Nou Camp. (Various)