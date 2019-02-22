Premier League news and rumours: Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez linked with move to Leicester City | Man Utd target set to sign new contract with Inter Milan | Could Marcus Rashford be on his way to Barcelona

Have your say

New deals, big money moves and dismissed reports, here is all the latest gossip from around the Premier League.

Chelsea have contacted Inter Milan about striker Mauro Icardi after he was stripped of the club captaincy. (Various)

Spanish giants Barcelona are interested in Marcus Rashford

Spanish champions Barcelona want to sign Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has no interest in returning to the Premier League - and wants to see out his contract at the Bernabeu, which expires in 2022. (AS)

Leicester City could replace manager Claude Puel with Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez. (Daily Mirror)

The agent of Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly has played down talk of the Napoli defender joining Juventus. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United target Milan Skriniar is close to signing a new contract with Serie A club Inter Milan. (CalcioMercato.com)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has dismissed reports that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are considering a £60m move for Matteo Guendouzi. (Football.London)

Derby County boss Frank Lampard says he is not surprised to be linked with replacing Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri at his former club - but stressed that he is focusing on his job with the Rams. (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak will sign a new deal with the La Liga club that will increase his release clause from £87m. (AS)

Stoke City are looking into the possibility of sacking Saido Berahino amid the fallout from the Burundi forward's drink-driving case. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, who is also a target for Arsenal. (Sport)