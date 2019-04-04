Premier League news and rumours: Manchester United join race for Atletico Madrid midfielder | Man Utd eye Real Madrid centre-back despite £429m release fee | Manchester City could bid £70m for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Have your say

Here's the latest rumours and headlines from around the Premier League.

Real Madrid want any potential suitors to meet Raphael Varane's £429m release fee or they will not sell this summer. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are interested in the World Cup winner.

Arsene Wenger says that the pressure of managing Arsenal was beginning to have an impact on his health.

Manchester United have joined the race for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. (ESPN)

Manchester United will not be forced into selling Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea this summer - even if they fail to agree a new contract with him and he goes into the final year of his current deal. (Daily Mirror)

Everton expect more transfer interest in Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham United defender Pablo Zabaleta, 34, says he is two games away from triggering a clause in his contract which would give him a new deal to stay next season. (Newham Recorder)

Swansea defender Ben Cabango could be latest British youngster to head to Germany after attracting attention from Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg. (The Sun)

Mateo Kovacic would rather stay at Chelsea, where he is on loan, than return to parent club Real Madrid next season. (Goal)

Manchester City are interested in signing Atletico Madrid's Rodri this summer - and could be willing to pay £70 million for the midfielder. (Various)

Fulham are resigned to losing prize asset Ryan Sessegnon now they have been relegated from the Premier League. (Various)

Chelsea's Spanish winger Pedro is a transfer target for Serie A rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan. (Various)