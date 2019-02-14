Premier League news and rumours: Man Utd to make move for Benfica midfielder | Ivan Rakitic is also a Red Devils target | Blow for Man Utd, Chelsea and Real Madrid as Juventus rule out selling Paulo Dybala

Have your say

Manchester United dominate today's news and rumours. Here's all the latest:

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is set to sign a new one-year contract on a reduced salary. (Daily Mail)

Paulo Dybala

Manchester United have enquired about 30-year-old Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic. (Sport)

Liverpool duo Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have told Germany striker Timo Werner to move to Anfield if he leaves RB Leipzig this summer. (ESPN)

Lionel Messi will renew his contract at the Nou Camp, according to Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu. His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2021. (RKB)

Manchester United will make a move for Benfica's Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix this summer. (The Sun)

Juventus have ruled out selling Paulo Dybala this summer in what will be a blow to Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United. (The Sun)

Real Madrid's Brazilian fullback Marcelo could join former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus this summer. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have four main transfer targets this summer - Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, Lucas Hernandez of Atletico Madrid, Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic, and Juventus' Douglas Costa. (Daily Mirror)