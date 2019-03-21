Premier League news and rumours: Man Utd target Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho | Man City ready to offer Vincent Kompany a new contract | Barcelona open to offers for former Liverpool star

Have your say

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, Argentine defender Marcos Rojo and Ecuadorian full-back Antonio Valencia to leave the club. (Daily Star)

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud is open to a return to France to get more playing time.

Chelsea's on-loan Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is prepared to join another Premier League club rather than return to parent club Real Madrid. (Marca)

Arsenal face stiff competition from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Lille forward Nicolas Pepe. (Bein Sports)

Brazilian right-back Dani Alves has appeared to deny reports he has agreed a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. (Goal)

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez. (Foot Mercato)

Jose Mourinho says he wants to be back in club management by the summer and that he has turned down 'three or four' job offers already. (Goal)

Manchester City are ready to offer 32-year-old Belgian defender Vincent Kompany a new contract. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer. (ESPN)

Manchester United will make a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho this summer because his former club Manchester City did not insert any clause in the 18-year-old England winger's contract after selling him stating he could not join their rivals. (Evening Standard)

Borussia Dortmund will slap a £100m price-tag on Jadon Sancho and will make an offer for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, if they need to replace him. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain most likely. (Goal)

Lazio are close to a pre-contract agreement with Spanish full-back Alberto Moreno, who will leave Liverpool this summer after five seasons at Anfield. (The Independent)