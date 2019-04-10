Premier League news and rumours: Man Utd striker close to agreeing new £78m contract | Leeds United line-up £7m bid for Reading midfielder | Liverpool target Wolves and Portugal midfielder

Have your say

Manchester United will trigger Toby Alderweireld's £25m release clause at Tottenham - but the Red Devils are yet to make contact with Spurs over the 30-year-old Belgium defender. (The Sun)

Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to battle it out for Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic. (Corriere dello Sport)

Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves. (O Jogo)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is close to agreeing a new contract worth £78m. (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland are in talks to sell the naming rights of the Stadium of Light - and are using their Netflix documentary to attract potential sponsors. (The Sun)

Wilfried Zaha says his future remains at Crystal Palace, despite reports linking him with a potential return to Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Leeds United are lining up a £7m bid for Reading's 23-year-old midfielder John Swift. (Football Insider)

Gareth Bale's agent says the Welsh winger is happy at Real Madrid and has no plans to return to the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus is the most likely destination for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez. (Marca)

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is willing to become the new boss of Inter Milan - but wants them to make him the highest-paid manager in Serie A. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid hope to announce a new deal for goalkeeper Jan Oblak. (Marca)

Ander Herrera will listen to offers from other teams and has not yet signed a new deal at Manchester United because he and the club "do not think the same". (ABC)

West Ham United have no intention of allowing Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson to leave the club. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United players could face pay cuts of up to 25 per cent if they do not reach the Champions League next season. (The Sun)