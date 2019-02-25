Premier League news and rumours: Man Utd and Bayern Munich in hunt for Barcelona midfielder | Arsenal lead the race for 21-year-old Crystal Palace right-back | Everton have made a move to sign PSG defender

Have your say

Here is all the latest from around the Premier League on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (A Bola)

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (right) and Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes is interested in the vacant Leicester managerial position. (BeINSports)

Arsenal leading the race for 21-year-old Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and are willing to match the Eagles' £40m asking price (The Sun)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes Eden Hazard would be a success at Real Madrid. (London Evening Standard)

Jose Mourinho plans to return to football management this summer. (ESPN)

Newcastle United have agreed a £51m deal to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim in the summer. (Sport1)

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are both keeping tabs on Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton have made a move to sign PSG defender Thomas Meunier. (Le10Sport)

Joe Hart could quit Premier League club Burnley for Major League Soccer. (TalkSport)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga insists his refusal to be substituted in Sunday's Carabao Cup final was not a display of disrespect to manager Maurizio Sarri. (Various)

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton described the scenes as "mutiny at Chelsea" and said Kepa "should never play for the club again". (Various)

Leicester City are set to offer Celtic £6m to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their new manager after sacking Claude Puel on Sunday. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists that neither Neymar or Kylian Mbappe will be sold this year. (Marca)