Premier League news and rumours: Liverpool target former Manchester United forward | AC Milan want Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino | West Ham United want to sign 33-year-old Roma forward

Liverpool dominate today's Premier League round-up. Here's the latest:

Liverpool could make a move for Lyon's former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay if Sadio Mane leaves Anfield this summer. (Various)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez says he is "not too close" to resolving his future at St James' Park.

AC Milan want Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace Gennaro Gattuso as their new boss - and will offer him a £300m transfer kitty. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid hope Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola can lure the Manchester United midfielder to the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Real Madrid are also planning a fresh offer for Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, despite the London club demanding £100m for the 28-year-old. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he wants to stay at the club for at least another three years. (The Times)

Chelsea manager Manager Maurizio Sarri expects striker Olivier Giroud to stay at Chelsea next season. (Daily Mail)

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho - now at Barcelona - says he has no plans to return to the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has told the club he wants to leave this summer. West Brom are reportedly interested. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Real Madrid will make a bid this summer for Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Various)

Liverpool are ready to offer 23-year-old Belgium forward Divock Origi a new contract. (Football Insider)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to sign 33-year-old Roma forward Edin Dzeko, who played under him for Manchester City. (Daily Express)