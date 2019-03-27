Premier League news and rumours: Liverpool set to bid £10m for Norwich City defender | Barcelona target £100m Man Utd striker | Arsenal eye 23-year-old Benfica left-back

Have your say

Here is the latest gossip and news from around the Premier League.

Spanish champions Barcelona want Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford - and are prepared to offer more than £100m for the 21-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea will not sell Callum Hudson-Odoi, even if the 18-year-old winger refuses to sign a new deal. Bayern Munich and Manchester United are preparing summer bids. (The Times)

Arsenal are keen to sell midfielders Henrikh Mkhitaryan Mesut Ozil as they try to reduce their huge wage bill. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal hope to use money from player sales this summer to fund moves for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney and Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella. (Metro)

Manchester United are scouting St-Etienne's French defender William Saliba. (Le 10 Sport)

Liverpool are prepared to pay £10m for Norwich City's English defender Ben Godfrey. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are interested in signing 23-year-old Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo. (Calcio Mercato)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has identified French Ligue 1 clubs Lyon or Monaco as preferred next destinations. (L'Equipe)

Real Madrid should buy Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling instead of Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard, according to ex-Blackburn striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona may decide to sell Ivan Rakitic in the summer, with Manchester United and Inter Milan monitoring the Croatian midfielder's situation. (ESPN)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann says he is "fed up" over speculation about his future. (Univision)