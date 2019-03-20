Premier League news and rumours: Liverpool close to agreeing deal to sign Juventus forward | Man Utd favourites to sign Atletico Madrid striker | Newcastle United and West Ham eye teenage attacking midfielder

Have your say

Here are today's rumours and headlines from around the Premier League.

Manchester United still have a chance of signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot after his mother, who is his agent, denied a story that suggested the Frenchman had agreed to join Barcelona. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United are the favourites to sign Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius has asked Liverpool to cancel his two-year loan deal with Besiktas. (Turkiye Gazetesi)

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has agreed a contract extension with the French champions. (ESPN)

England striker Harry Kane insists the squad's players will not let club rivalries cause splits in the camp when they are on international duty. (The Times)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, and are willing to pay £68.5m for the Germany international. (OK Diario)

Newcastle United and West Ham are keeping tabs on Mainz's teenage attacking midfielder Erkan Eyibil, who has been dubbed 'the new Mesut Ozil'. (Turkish Football)

Olivier Giroud's salary demands could make the 32-year-old Chelsea striker too expensive for Marseille or Lyon. (Le10 Sport)

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal to sign Paulo Dybala from Serie A giants Juventus. (Tutto Mercato)

Chelsea's Eden Hazard says he will not be distracted by the mounting speculation he will join Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer. (Metro)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has rejected a possible move to Manchester United as part of a deal involving David de Gea heading the other way. (The Sun)