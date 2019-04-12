Premier League news and rumours: Arsenal target Man Utd midfielder | Real Madrid want £112m for Wales forward Gareth Bale | Tottenham playmaker is top transfer target for Real Madrid

Have your say

Here are today's rumours and headlines from around the Premier League.

Christian Eriksen has emerged as the top transfer target for Real Madrid, with club president Florentino Perez preferring the Tottenham playmaker to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (El Confidential)

Arsenal will make a late attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera on a free transfer before he agrees a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid will demand £112m for Wales forward Gareth Bale this summer - and they believe English clubs will be willing to pay that fee. (AS)

Everton manager Marco Silva says he may sign midfielder Andre Gomes and defender Kurt Zouma - who are both on loan at Goodison Park - on permanent deals this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal will make a late attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera on a free transfer before he agrees a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (L'Equipe)

Arsenal and Everton have both held talks with 22-year-old Ajax winger David Neres. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United set to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer. (A Bola)

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic does not want to join Barcelona yet because of concerns over playing time, says the 21-year-old's Serbian's father. (Bild)

Real Madrid will not allow France centre-back Raphael Varane to leave this summer for anything less than his £431m release clause. (AS)

Burnley will listen to offers for goalkeeper Nick Pope, with Bournemouth interested. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman came to blows in training on Thursday. (Bild)

Manchester United have offered Marseille goalkeeper Ahmadou Dia a four-year deal at Old Trafford. (L'Equipe)

Arsenal want to sign 21-year-old French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, who has turned down Paris Saint-Germain's offer of a new contract. (Le Parisien)