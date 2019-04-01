Premier League news and rumours: Are Man Utd set to spend over £100m to strengthen their defence? | Arsenal consider new contract offer for England forward | Manchester United could ask Real Madrid for Gareth Bale in Paul Pogba switch

Have your say

Here are the latest headlines and rumours from across the Premier League.

Manchester United could ask Real Madrid for Gareth Bale or Toni Kroos as part of any deal which takes Paul Pogba to the Santiago Bernabéu. (AS)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says the future of Gareth Bale will be decided at the end of the season. (Talksport)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid is dependent on Zinedine Zidane sanctioning the move for the 28-year-old Belgium international. (Marca)

Leicester City have slapped a reported £90m price tag on Harry Maguire amid interest from Manchester United. (Daily Star)

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir has re-opened the door to a move to Liverpool after his failed transfer last summer. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City are considering a £40m bid to make the loan move of Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans permanent. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to make a £35m bid for Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Daily Mail)

Spanish champions Barcelona have contacted Juan Mata's father and agent about a possible move for Manchester United's 30-year-old Spanish midfielder, whose current deal expires in the summer. (The Sun)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has defended Miguel Almiron, with the Paraguay international having failed to score in six matches for the Magpies. (The Times)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his team need to play the rest of their matches like a machine if they are to win the quadruple this season. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton manager Marco Silva hopes the club can seize the "very, very good opportunity" and sign on-loan Barcelona and midfielder Andre Gomes on a permanent deal. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal will consider offering injured England forward Danny Welbeck a new contract. (The Independent)